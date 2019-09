As usual, the superfans of Reddit have posited some wild but plausible theories. And this one is crazy cool. One Redditor put forth the idea that Arya and the Waif are actually one person. The theory suggests that Arya is suffering from some sort of dissociative identity disorder, and the inner war between her two selves is playing out between the Waif and Arya in real life. Arya, as we know and see her, represents the "old Arya," who struggles with becoming nameless and faceless. And the Waif embodies the part of her that wants to kill off her true self and become a new person — nobody. All those brutal training sessions? Those are Arya's two selves battling it out.