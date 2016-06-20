

Mansplaining Is Coming

In the North, Jon is being kind of a dick. He and his posse are meeting with the Bolton crew, and he would rather Sansa didn't join.



She stays. After a manly pissing contest of wits, Jon challenges Ramsay to one-on-one combat. This way, they can avoid the whole war thing. #BastardBowl



Ramsay has other plans. He has the numbers, and so would rather not risk a dual. Instead, he goads Jon.



"Will you let your little brother die because you're too proud to surrender?"



Jon, of course, falls right for Ramsay's spiel. Sansa does not.



"You're going to die tomorrow, Lord Bolton. Sleep well." (Yaaass kween!)



Later, Ser Davos, Tormund, and Jon plan for battle. Sansa looks bored. She clearly has ideas and no one is consulting her, something she makes clear to Jon after the others have left.



"So, you've met the enemy, drawn up your battle plans. You've known him for the space of a single conversation," she spits. Sansa is technically still married to Bolton, yet Jon considers his "trusted advisors" more qualified to judge what actions to take. Obviously. Because they have penises.



"I lived with him. I know the way his mind works," she continues, adding: "Did it ever once occur to you that I might have some insight?" TBH, probably not.



Jon tries to defend himself, but Sansa is on a roll. She's had enough of being sidelined. This is personal, and Jon is walking into a trap.



"Don't do what he wants you to do. If you had asked for my advice earlier, I would have told you not to attack Winterfell until we had more men."



And then, the kicker: "If Ramsay wins, I'm not going back there alive. Do you understand me?"



Jon is all, "I'll protect you, I promise."



"No one can protect me," she says. "No one can protect anyone."