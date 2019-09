But fret not. Jon Snow has proved that he knows how to do a lot with a little. He has the support of a measly 62 Mormonts and many Wildings — whose no-holds-barred fighting style could come in handy about now. Plus, they've got an assortment of bad-ass warriors like Brienne and Tormund — if they're not too busy making lovey eyes on the battlefield, that is — as well as a giant secret weapon named Wun-Wun. And remember in episode 7 when Sansa urgently wrote a letter to Petyr Baelish? It's not far-fetched to think that she was asking for some support — he kind of owes her, after all. Oh yeah, and he was spotted on the set of the battle.