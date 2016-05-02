

Tyrion dreams of dragons.

Back in Meereen, the banter continues between Tyrion and Varys. (Seriously, can these two have their own show?)



The situation is quite dire. The masters have retaken Astapor and Yunkai, and the dragons are not eating, prompting the following conundrum: If a dragon does not want to eat, how do you force him or her to chow down? (Have we established that they are all male?)



We learn that dragons don't do well in captivity. How does Tyrion know? "That's what I do. I drink and I know things."



And with that, Tyrion heads down to the depths of the pyramid to make friends with the dragons.



There is nothing eerier than a dragon's face slowly appearing from the dark by torchlight. Tyrion decides to break the ice with a well-timed joke: "I'm friends with your mother. I'm here to help. Don't eat the help."



Apparently, the dragons are into dad jokes, because they don't eat him. Slowly, soothing them with an anecdote about his childhood dragon obsession, he unbolts the chain collars binding the dragons and frees them.



All hail Tyrion Lannister, Breaker of Chains, Father of Dragons.