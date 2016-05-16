Story from TV Shows

People Are Losing It Over This New Game Of Thrones Couple

Morgan Baila
Photo: Helen Sloan/ Courtesy of HBO.
How did we not think of this before? It's brilliant. And it was maybe inevitable? That's up for debate.

But let's consider this riddle:

What does one overly aggressive, vengeful, towering Wildling man love more than fighting an enemy? Meeting another overly aggressive, vengeful, towering warrior woman who also finds pleasure in fighting her enemies.

We're talking about the second hottest moment of the night (Daenerys provided us with the first.) That searing eye contact between Tormund Giantsbane and Brienne of Tarth. The smoldering looks between the two fiercest characters on the show warmed up Castle Black in ways we never thought possible.

The internet agrees. Everyone is not so cooly losing it over the idea of Tormund and Brienne getting together. Everyone is ready for #Briemund to happen. Jamie Lannister, who?
