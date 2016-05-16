How did we not think of this before? It's brilliant. And it was maybe inevitable? That's up for debate.
But let's consider this riddle:
What does one overly aggressive, vengeful, towering Wildling man love more than fighting an enemy? Meeting another overly aggressive, vengeful, towering warrior woman who also finds pleasure in fighting her enemies.
We're talking about the second hottest moment of the night (Daenerys provided us with the first.) That searing eye contact between Tormund Giantsbane and Brienne of Tarth. The smoldering looks between the two fiercest characters on the show warmed up Castle Black in ways we never thought possible.
The internet agrees. Everyone is not so cooly losing it over the idea of Tormund and Brienne getting together. Everyone is ready for #Briemund to happen. Jamie Lannister, who?
when a girl rides in with a 6 foot frame and Valyrian steel in your face, YOU GET SPRUNG #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/FFitAKkamk— Victoria Aveyard (@VictoriaAveyard) May 16, 2016
Ladies, find someone that looks at you like Tormund looks at Brienne. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Kp4JxiwhHS— Cat Uy (@catherinereport) May 16, 2016
Are we gonna talk about that raw sexual tension between Brienne and Tormund? #GameofThrones #Briemund— Austin Zook (@azooklife) May 16, 2016
I think Tormund sexily eating a large hunk of meat at Brienne is my favorite thing to happen in this episode of #GameofThrones.— Alyssa Rosenberg (@AlyssaRosenberg) May 16, 2016
love the dragons and stuff but if the rest of this season turns into a brienne/tormund romcom I won't complain— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 16, 2016
Hi yes please send ALL of the Tormund and Brienne fanfic my way thanks #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ZVxME2JTbX— Yuta (@YutaHayakawa) May 16, 2016
you guys turned your back on brienne/jaime REALLY FAST— queen in the north (@soniasaraiya) May 16, 2016
