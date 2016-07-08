The '80s Songs We Just Can't Quit

We love our Zayn. We love our Rihanna. We even love our Bieber (now). Still, sometimes we need the musical equivalent of a #ThrowbackThursday, and that's where the '80s come in.
Hear us out. We're talking about the decade that gave us New Wave, New Romantics, new respect for rap, and Michael Jackson's King of Pop heyday. We also got Madonna and Cyndi, Siouxsie Sioux and Adam Ant. Men wore makeup, women paired suits with buzz cuts, synthesizers were king, and everyone knew Jenny's phone number. Hell, MTV even played music videos!
We're paying tribute to it all with 32 of our favorite '80s hits. Trust us, that doesn't even scratch the surface, which is why we'll be updating this list monthly. If your favorite Duran Duran or David Bowie hit doesn't show up now, you've gotta have faith (sorry) that it will soon.
