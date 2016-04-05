In case you needed further confirmation that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are officially a thing, let this Mario Testino-lensed shoot for Vogue magazine's forthcoming May issue curb your doubts. It's a very Lizzie McGuire Movie-style spread — all moped riding, making out on balconies, full dolce vita lifestyle. In it, the couple of only a few months sports a mix of tartan, gingham, and leather while on what feels very much like a honeymoon in Naples.
The spread is, at its foundation, about the fashion; it's filled with looks from Victoria Beckham, Miu Miu, and Marc Jacobs, among others. But there's no doubt fans of Zigi will appreciate this inside look at the quite private pair — and their L-O-V-E for each other (just check out the way she flips head-over-heels for him). In other words, this is the culmination of every mid-'00s teen's romantic fantasy.
This isn't the first time Testino has photographed Hadid and her beau of the moment: Just last year, she appeared in the photographer's iconic Towel Series alongside then-boyfriend Cody Simpson. The internet flipped for their semi-nude, stunning black-and-white portrait. Sealing their relationship in this way turned out to be less of a blessing and more of a curse for the pair, though; they split just three months later. We can only imagine what Simpson (and poor Joe Jonas, for that matter) is thinking now. But hey, you know what they say: Revenge is best served with a Mario Testino editorial in Italy, right?
