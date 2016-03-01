What It's Like To Be An Adult Belieber

Hear the term "Belieber" and you'll no doubt picture a group of tweens and teens furiously tweeting and tagging while "Baby" coos in the background on repeat. Up until a few months ago, that depiction might have been accurate. Now Purpose is out, and suddenly grown men and women are finding themselves doing the unthinkable: digging Justin Bieber, sans irony.
With the Biebs turning 22 today, a batch of adult Beliebers are coming out of the woodwork to express their unapologetic devotion for the Canadian crooner. Some have been fans since the "Never Say Never" bowl cut era. Some have been lured by "What Do You Mean?" and "Sorry." All of them identify as Beliebers, and you'll see them screaming their heads off at concerts, downloading the latest singles, and debating about Selena and Hailey. Deal with it.
Here, they reveal how they got into the Biebs, and why they love him so much. Let he who has not rocked out to "Where Are Ü Now" cast the first stone.
