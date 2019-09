Justin Bieber Is Basically Single, According To Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber's relationship status has been in flux for the past year or so, and once the lingering threads between him and Selena Gomez were irrecoverably severed, it appeared that new ones were forming between him and longtime friend, Hailey Baldwin.In his GQ cover story he revealed just how strong his feelings were for Baldwin, saying she was someone he "really loved" and that they "spend a lot of time together." Which is super sweet and all, and maybe he meant to add "as friends" but he didn't. And Baldwin decided to set the record straight."We are not an exclusive couple," she told E! . "He's about to go on tour. Relationships at this age are already complicated, but I don't really like to talk about it because it's between me and him."