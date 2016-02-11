Justin Bieber Is Basically Single, According To Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber's relationship status has been in flux for the past year or so, and once the lingering threads between him and Selena Gomez were irrecoverably severed, it appeared that new ones were forming between him and longtime friend, Hailey Baldwin.
In his GQ cover story he revealed just how strong his feelings were for Baldwin, saying she was someone he "really loved" and that they "spend a lot of time together." Which is super sweet and all, and maybe he meant to add "as friends" but he didn't. And Baldwin decided to set the record straight.
"We are not an exclusive couple," she told E!. "He's about to go on tour. Relationships at this age are already complicated, but I don't really like to talk about it because it's between me and him."
The two first started serious rumors about their relationship when they posted heavy PDA photos around the holidays.
Baldwin would like to continue whatever is going on between them in private. Although, this might be a bit difficult considering her modeling career and her family name.
"I am very open on social media, but that's why I don't like to talk about certain things," she said. "It really is my personal business. And I like to think my relationships are not between me, the person, and the whole entire world. It's hard. I don't think people are really able to understand if they're not in that position."
Maybe now's a good time for Bieber to take up Rebel Wilson on her offer. She's definitely not afraid to proclaim her interest in him.
Note to all girls: if you get a date confirmation in writing it's a legal document & that promise must be fulfilled pic.twitter.com/3qpJGab8gg— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) January 21, 2016
All he wants is somebody to love, guys. It is almost Valentine's Day after all.
