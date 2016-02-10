Justin Bieber's debut cover for GQ was released today, along with a spread of photos. The full story will appear on the mag's site tomorrow — but in the meantime, we've been #blessed with some interesting details to ruminate upon.
For example: GQ writer Caity Weaver got intel on what's going on between Bieber and a certain rising model. The singer referred to Hailey Baldwin as someone he really loves, and added that the duo spend "a lot of time" together. We're sure that won't be the last we hear about that relationship when the full piece is published.
Bieber also dropped a big hint about what "Sorry" is really about — and, spoiler alert, it's not a mea culpa for the minor troubles he's gotten himself into over the last couple of years.
“People ran with that — that I was like, apologizing with that song and stuff," he said. "It really had nothing to do with that... It was about a girl.” Which girl? We can only guess.
Beyond that, GQ revealed that the interview will traverse everything from religious faith to how Bieber's finally starting to feel like a full-on adult. The cover shoot shows off a slightly more polished version of the Biebs than we're used to seeing, with one minor exception: his facial hair, which is looking like the beginnings of a scraggly goatee. Yikes. See the full preview for the cover story over at GQ.
