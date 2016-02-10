Do you ever see yourself settling down and coupling up?

"If the right person comes along, then you compromise. If they don’t, that’s fine as well. I think that’s a good message for young women out there."



Your character in this movie is a sexual adventurer. Is that part of who you are?

"I did kiss a lot of random extras while making this film. You don’t even see all of them in the movie. It’s really empowering for women to see that."



Is it important to you to play characters who send positive messages to girls about being comfortable in their skin? In Pitch Perfect, you memorably said, “You’re all pretty thin, but you have fat hearts.”

"Ah yeah, that line was mine. I think why I get hired is to bring that stuff to the table. I spend half the time as a writer, which not a lot of people know. So I have the ability to write my own material. So now they’re like, 'I’ll bring in Rebel, and she’ll do awesome with what’s on the page but she’ll also add extra stuff.'"



Did you work hard to develop the confidence to assert yourself on camera and off?

"In my first job, Bridesmaids, there was a real sense that anyone could contribute. So now, even when I’m working with Ben Stiller [in 2014's Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb] and Sacha Baron Cohen, I’ll still put in my own stuff. Once I had an older male actor shut me down. He didn’t understand the concept of improvising. I also once had a male actor stop the scene and say: 'I don’t know what to do because she’s being funny.' I was just floored."



You work in an industry where people are notoriously political and protective of their public image. Are you ever concerned you’ll pay a price for being honest and outspoken?

"I’ll just say whatever, even when it gets me in trouble. I’ll get in trouble with movie studios, because I’ll announce things I’m not supposed to announce. On Pitch Perfect 3, they won’t even tell me the storyline. I’ve been banned."

