Navigating the Tinder-ized heat map of Digital Age dating can test a person’s stamina, not to mention self-esteem. The rate of failure is as astronomically high as the risk of humiliation. It’s hard not to cringe at the endless scroll of profile pictures of people enjoying lives of acrobatic sex, boozy brunches, and supreme satisfaction in their single status. Fortunately, we can all comfort ourselves knowing that nobody can possibly be having that much fun, right?Nobody, except possibly Rebel Wilson — or at least the hard-partying hedonist she plays in How to Be Single, which hits theaters February 12. As Robin, Wilson is the movie’s thrill-seeking id, the hyper-sexual solo best friend to Dakota Johnson’s hand-wringing serial monogamist. (The romantic comedy is an adaptation of the bestselling novel by Liz Tuccillo, co-author of He’s Just Not that Into You and a writer/story editor on Sex and the City.) Outspoken and supremely self-assured, Robin exudes a DGAF fearlessness — much like the 35-year-old Australian actress herself. “I’m very comfortable in my own skin,” she said during a recent chat in Los Angeles. “So I feel comfortable saying things other people wouldn’t say.”Things like...calling out the Kardashians for being talentless or asking out Justin Bieber via Instagram. And the public seems to dig it. Google the word “Rebel” and her Twitter feed appears in first position, atop a list of hits referencing the Star Wars Rebel Alliance and ISIS. And her sphere of influence won't stop there: In addition to next year's Pitch Perfect 3, she'll soon appear alongside such comic powerhouses as Sacha Baron Cohen (The Brothers Grimsby, out March 11) and Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous, due July 1).But don’t be fooled by the casually uninhibited bon vivant she plays on screen. Wilson may seem like she’s breaking the rules. But she’s playing to win. “I don’t know if I’m a positive role model, but I have worked really hard to get to where I am.”"The philosophy of this movie is really great and it’s a philosophy I’ve always had in my life even when it was unpopular. People would be like, ‘Why don’t you want to be in a relationship?’ and I’d say, ‘I have to work really hard to get ahead in my career so I’m going to do that.’ But there must have been a cultural shift at some point because now a lot of people I know in long-term relationships really envy my situation.""Yeah! Because if you can’t do that how can you love anybody else?"