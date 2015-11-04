Rebel Wilson is known for calling things as she sees them. The Pitch Perfect actress recently revealed her precise point of view on the subject of Kendall and Kylie Jenner's climb to fame.
During an interview with Kiss FM's Kyle and Jackie O, Wilson, 35, said that she turned down the opportunity to partner up with Kendall and Kylie to honor an award-winner at the MTV Video Music Awards, explaining that she'd rather take on the duty solo.
"What they stand for is totally against what I stand for," Wilson explained. "They seem a bit superficial, and their careers aren’t really based on talent. I know they’re super popular, but I’m all about personality and working hard to get to where I am."
That wasn't the only thing she had to say about the Kardashian clan, either. "I mean, how Kim Kardashian got famous from the sex tape, and I just went to acting school and worked really hard," she continued.
And when asked if she would ever appear on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the actress answered with a decisive no. Which is probably just as well, since the reality fam probably wouldn't want to go toe to toe with her on-air after this radio interview. Yikes.
