You weren't the only one scratching your head over Justin Bieber's tweet to Ariana Grande on Wednesday. Here's the message that sparked mass Belieber confusion:
Ok. Preorder Friday. Let's do it. Ok by you @ArianaGrande? #purpose #nov13 #remix #PreOrder pic.twitter.com/Cy0TSsZtRt— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) October 14, 2015
Even Grande seemed to be clueless about the tweet, until you realize that her reply, "What do you mean," is also conveniently the title of Bieber's new hit single. Aha!
Now, all has been revealed. Today, Bieber confirmed that he and Grande have collaborated on a remix of "What Do You Mean?" from his new album, Purpose. Fans can pre-order the album, which is out on November 13, starting today.
#PreOrderPurpose & get an exclusive remix of #WhatDoYouMean feat. @ArianaGrande on #Nov13!
http://t.co/hpPjVRMouw pic.twitter.com/AGqqe6LGZn— SB Projects (@SB_Projects) October 16, 2015
It makes sense: Grande and Bieber have the same manager, Scooter Braun. Grande has also already covered "What Do You Mean?" — which has been compared to her own tune, "One Last Time." A remix is a win-win. The Beliebers must be beside themselves.
