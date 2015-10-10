Beliebers worldwide were thrilled to find out that Justin Bieber does indeed have a purpose. Or rather, a Purpose. Bieber revealed that the p-word will be the title of his upcoming album, due out on November 13.
In addition to that big news, Bieber posted multiple images of the Purpose album art to Instagram. The pieces were created by the street artist Retna. They include three different color treatments of one image, as well as a large spread of the image chopped up. Purpose displays a bowed Bieber, with his head down and hands clasped together. It might be a prayer pose or it might be a martial arts bow of the sort usually given when a person is setting their purpose before they move. Fans are left to interpret it for themselves, as Bieber's only comments on the matter are #5weeks and #Purpose.
The album will include his hit singles "Where Are Ü Now?" and "What Do You Mean?," along with an as-not-yet-disclosed track list.
