"Where are you gonna go?" he asks.

"South."

"What are you gonna do?"

"Get warm." (Jon Snow made a joke! Maybe death really has changed him.)



Jon is about halfway through his "they killed me, my own brothers, and you want me to stay here after that?" speech when a bugle sounds. Someone's at the gate.



It's Sansa! After six seasons of separation, we finally get to see two Starks hug. It's been a long time coming, and it's glorious. The two enjoy an embrace that belies the fact that they never much liked each other to begin with.



What follows is one of those scenes that makes you forget all the baby-killings, beheadings, and otherwise horrible things this show has served up over the years. It's a thoughtful, touching moment between two people who have lived through their equal share of horrors — because really, married life with Ramsay Bolton or death by Night's Watch, same diff. Jon apologizes for his emo teen years. Sansa apologizes for being a stuck-up snob. They reminisce about Old Nan's kidney pies.



It's a rare lighthearted moment for Game of Thrones, and it works.



But then Sansa gets back to business. "Where will you go?" she asks, echoing Dolorous Edd and you know, everyone on planet Earth.



"Where will we go?" he counters. "If I don't watch over you, father's ghost will come back and murder me."



Finally, it's two Starks (okay, a Stark and a Snow) against the world! But for Sansa, there's really only one option: "Home."



Jon pretends to joke ("Should we tell the Boltons to pack up and leave?"), but the gist of it is he's pretty much done with fighting (death will do that to a person) and would rather not lead wildlings into battle for a home that basically threw him out into the heart of winter.