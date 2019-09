Meanwhile, still at Castle Black, Davos confronts Melisandre about her shifting allegiance from Stannis to Jon Snow and demands to know what happened to Shireen. This is heartbreaking as I, and at least some other fans, based on comments from last week's recap , had totally forgotten that Davos has not yet learned of the princess' death-by-fire. Brienne's appearance saves Melisandre from answering, but the seed has been planted for a future confrontation on this subject.Brienne calls out Melisandre for birthing the smoke assassin that killed Renly. Davos tries the whole "that's all in the past" routine, but Brienne shuts it down. "It's in the past, but that doesn't mean I forget," she says. "Or forgive." Watch your back, Melisandre.Oh, and by the way, Brienne executed Stannis. Sorry, Davos.In the Eyrie, we get our first glimpse of a (physically) grown up Robert (a.k.a Robin) Arryn, Lord of the Vale. Unfortunately, height is the only indication of maturity we get from this perennial boy-child. Uncle Littlefinger arrives, bearing a falcon as a gift. While Robert coos at his name-day gift, Lord Royce (Steward of the Vale) questions Littlefinger about Sansa conveniently ending up in Winterfell when he was supposed to be taking her to the Fingers. Fancy that!When will the good people of Westeros learn that it is unwise to badger Littlefinger? Lord Royce gets threatened with the Moon Door and recants. Lord Robert then plays right into Littlefinger's hands by declaring that he must help his cousin Sansa escape from the clutches of the Boltons."Gather the knights of the Vale," Littlefinger declares. "The time has come to join the fray." Heyyyy...who's really in charge here?We arrive in Meereen with the envoys from Astapor, Volantis, and Yunkai. Tyrion is ready to negotiate with the slave masters, because as he puts it: "We make peace with our enemies, not our friends."This scene brings us some classic Tyrion one-liners. ("You don't need slaves to make money. There haven't been slaves in Westeros for hundreds of years and I grew up richer than any of you.") Ever the pragmatist, he charms the slave masters with a compromise: Slavery will never return to Meereen, but they will have seven years to end the practice in their cities. What's more, slaveholders will be compensated for their loss, if they cut off support for Sons of the Harpy."Let us sail on the tide of freedom, instead of being drowned by it," he quips, leaving the masters to enjoy their "gifts" of prostitutes.Needless to say, the former slaves are not pleased with this compromise. But as Tyrion reminds them, he is not their ruler and "certainly not the Mother of Dragons."Grey Worm and Missandei stand with Tyrion, but offer some words of caution where the masters are concerned: "You will not use them. They will use you. That is what they do."