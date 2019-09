I'm No Longer Team Arya After She Got This Fact All Wrong During Her Intense Conversation With Sansa

We were rooting for you, Arya! We were all rooting for you! I've spent the past seven seasons of Game Of Thrones hoping that the Stark sisters would finally reunite, but last night's episode had me second guessing what I wished for. Back together at Winterfell, Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Arya (Maisie Williams) are anything but united, and after the conversation they had at the beginning of the episode, it's clear that Arya has gone off the rails, and is convinced that Sansa will betray her family . Sure, there's bound to be tension and frustration after so much heartbreak, but Arya's view towards Sansa is willfully ignorant, and just plain wrong when it comes to how she remembers just how their family's diffusion went down.