She might be more right than she knows. Earlier in the episode, we heard Littlefinger advise Sansa to seek Brienne as an ally against Arya. "If one of you were planning to harm the other in any way, wouldn't she be honor bound to intercede?" he said. But that works both ways. If Sansa was planning on claiming power for herself and betraying Arya in the process, she'd want Brienne safely out of the way.