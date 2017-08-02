Game of Thrones viewers, pat yourselves on the back and treat yourselves to a hot pie made by Hot Pie. You've made a valiant effort in keeping up with the histories and rivalries never explained outright on the show. You've pieced together how the events of Robert's Rebellion changed the Westerosi political landscape forever. You've caught up on who has a rightful claim to the Iron Throne, and why.
Alas, there's a whole other subset of Game of Thrones lore that's about to get a whole lot more important: Weaponry. When playing the game of thrones, swords are more than killing machines. Like direwolves, swords have names and personalities — and can also slash through people's skin, when necessary.
As the forces of the living and dead converge, the history and powers of each significant sword on Game of Thrones will come into play — especially since Valyrian steel is one of two known substances that can kill White Walkers.
Let's sharpen your knowledge of the difference between Oathkeeper and Needle, shall we?
Read These Stories Next: