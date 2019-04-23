There’s chaos in King’s Landing. Any sense of protocol and convention exploded along with the Great Sept of Baelor in season 6's wildfire explosion. Now, Cersei Lannister sits on the Iron Throne — but is she the rightful heir?
Granted, with a horde of White Walkers and wights walking southward, does anyone in Westeros have time to care about bloodlines and rightful heirs to the Iron Throne? Probably not. But if we, rigorous scholars of all thing Game of Thrones, were to apply our investigative journalism skills to the Westerosi family trees, we could piece together a semblance of contenders.
When ranking potential candidates, it all comes down to a little something called Robert’s Rebellion. For 300 years, the Targaryen family ruled over Westeros. Then, 17 years before the start of Game of Thrones, Robert Baratheon usurped Aerys II Targaryen (“The Mad King”), and eliminated the Targaryen king’s remaining heirs — or so he thought. With Daenerys Targaryen finally touching ground in Westeros, the Baratheon line’s claim to the Iron Throne is threatened more than ever before.
Here’s everyone who has a shot at winning the game.