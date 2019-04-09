Welcome To Rhaegar Targaryen 101: Trust Us, You'll Need It

One of the most crucial characters in the Game of Thrones universe has only briefly appeared on the show. Much like the Mad King Aerys Targaryen, Rhaegar Targaryen's name had only been mentioned in passing — until the season 7 finale, that is. Though his presence is merely hinted at in the show, he's all over Reddit fan theories. That's because understanding Rhaegar means understanding Jon Snow, and what the future might hold for our zombie King in the North.
With the conclusion of Game of Thrones on the horizon, now is the time to get caught up on our most important plot points, which are only just emerging. Rhaegar Targaryen is in Jon Snow's blood (literally). Let's go back to a time when the Stark family ruled united over Winterfell. A time before Jon Snow was resurrected from the dead by a witch in a red dress. A time before Game of Thrones even began.
Our story begins, like many tales of Game of Thrones, in the North. Hold tight, because you're about to find out who Rhaegar Targaryen is — and who Jon Snow might become.