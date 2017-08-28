The wight situation is rather... anticlimactic. Am I watching The Walking Dead? Seriously? Basically, the Hound hacks away at it to prove it doesn't die, Qyburn the Brave picks up an arm quizzically, and Cersei looks pretty freaked out, but so would I if some greasy creature lunged at me. Euron, a genius, asks if they can swim. They cannot, and he is outta here, back to his island. Can't blame him. Jon runs down all the ways to kill a wight, and Cersei accepts a truce but with one condition: Jon must remain neutral, and not take sides in the conflict.