As Arya walked into the hall at Winterfell, it seemed that she was going up against her sister, Sansa, and her brother, Bran. The tone was somber, especially with the eerie silence before Sansa appeared to accuse her little sis of both murder and treason. However, viewers got a major case of whiplash when everything turned on everyone's favorite villain. The trial-cum-tribunal was, in fact, directed at Littlefinger. Surprised, the scheming Petyr Baelish faced the charges and tried his best spin the accusations, but not even Westeros' Olivia Pope could have helped.