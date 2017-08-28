The Game of Thrones finale didn't lack for powerful and endearing interactions between siblings, but after the surprise of Tyrion and Cersei Lannister's tête-à-tête, there was one moment that stood out from the rest.
In what looked like a sibling-on-sibling trial between the Stark sisters, a show known for its twists and unexpected machinations tossed in something no one saw coming.
As Arya walked into the hall at Winterfell, it seemed that she was going up against her sister, Sansa, and her brother, Bran. The tone was somber, especially with the eerie silence before Sansa appeared to accuse her little sis of both murder and treason. However, viewers got a major case of whiplash when everything turned on everyone's favorite villain. The trial-cum-tribunal was, in fact, directed at Littlefinger. Surprised, the scheming Petyr Baelish faced the charges and tried his best spin the accusations, but not even Westeros' Olivia Pope could have helped.
Sansa's even tone and calm demeanor gave the moment major gravitas, especially when she pointed out that Baelish had a record of turning "family against family sister against sister." Baelish's panic set in when Sansa revealed that she knew about her aunt's death via moon door and when Arya let everyone know the real story behind the dagger.
"I'm a slow learner, it's true," Sansa continued. "But I learn."
The twist got even deeper when Baelish realized that he was being played. Even the master manipulator couldn't talk his way out of the situation. And as for his position as Lord of the Vale, nobody seemed to care when he pulled rank there, either.
"Thank you for your many lessons, Lord Baelish," Sansa added. "I will never forget them."
And then, out of nowhere, Arya put her dagger to good use and slashed Baelish's throat. So while audiences thought that the show was setting up a sister vs. sister conflict, the truth is, the Starks proved that no matter what happens, nothing can come between them. With winter on the way, it's safe to say that these sisters can get through anything as long as they're side by side.
