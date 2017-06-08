The wait for new episodes of Game Of Thrones may feel endless, but fortunately, we're getting extra-long episodes to make up for it. While the runtime for each episode of season 7 of HBO's hit fantasy series was reported to be about the same length as the previous installments — an average of roughly 58 minutes — that turned out not to be the case. Instead, season 7 of Game Of Thrones, which will premiere on July 16, will feature episodes that range from slightly longer to nearly double the episode length.
According to reliable Game Of Thrones' fan site Watchers Of The Wall, who got their intel from HBO's official site, every episode of the new season, save for episode 4, will run 59 minutes or longer.
Here's the breakdown:
Episodes 1, 2, and 5 will run for 59 minutes, while episode 3 will be 63 minutes. Episode 4, the shortest episode of season, will only run for 50 minutes, but the later episodes will make up for the time loss in spades. Episode 6 will run for a whopping 71 minutes, while episode 7 — the season's finale — will run for an insane 81 minutes in length. That means that the penultimate and finale episodes will basically be like two mini movies — hopefully ones packed with the epicness we've come to expect from George R. R. Martin's brainchild.
One thing to expect from the upcoming season? Sansa (Sophie Turner) finally wielding her power. Turner spoke to Entertainment Weekly about Sansa's arc in the new season, and revealed we shouldn't underestimate Ned's daughter.
"She’s seemingly in control for the first time – and it really suits her,” Turner told EW. "She’s kind of having a bit of a power trip."
May the battle for the Iron Throne commence — we're ready to settle in for as long an episode as HBO can deliver.
