To say that Sansa Stark has been through a lot during her teen years would be the worst kind of understatement. Fortunately, it seems that things may be turning around for the woman who's too often been used as an unfortunate pawn in the games of evil men. Will she dismantle the patriarchal system that is Westeros? Sophie Turner's recent interview is giving us so much hope.
The actress recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly and revealed that Sansa is no meek mouse when Game of Thrones returns for an explosive seventh season. In fact, the Stark sister going full-on badass — and well beyond her goth makeover-level badass. According to Turner, Sansa is relishing in her new power following the Battle of the Bastards and the killing of her rapist, Ramsay.
“She’s seemingly in control for the first time – and it really suits her,” Turner said. “She’s kind of having a bit of a power trip."
Of course, holding power is just as difficult as obtaining it in the first place. (Just ask Cersei.)
"[Sansa is] also becoming more insecure, because there are threats to the power that she holds.”
How far will Sansa go to keep her newly obtained control? That's an answer we'll have to find out in season 7. Still, I'm all for Sansa exercising her power to its full extent, even if it means her becoming a tad power hungry. It's her turn, right?
