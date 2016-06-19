The Battle of the Bastards is here. Tonight. Bastard Bowl. Snow Bowl. Bolton v. Stark (or whatever Jon Snow's last name should be). This could be the most epic battle Game of Thrones has ever seen.
As fans know (if you're not a hardcore fan, brush up with this primer), the episode before the season finale is always epic. Showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss describe the episode, shot last year in Ireland, as the largest battle the show has ever shot.
HBO dropped a few preview images going into the weekend, so we're going to stare at them and try to figure out what's really going to happen tonight. Will Sansa get revenge? Will Jon Snow finally show some anger and kick some Bolton-army butt? Or will the people tweeting #teambolton (seriously, what is wrong with you people?) find their horrible, dark hearts filled with what passes for joy in their world?