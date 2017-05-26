Here's a quick catch-up on everything we know about HBO's Game of Thrones: the first official teasers and trailers have dropped for the upcoming seventh season, out July 16. Season 7 will be eight episodes long and will, fingers crossed, feature a dramatic Jon Snow and Littlefinger confrontation, as well as a battle royale featuring Daenerys Targaryen and her grown-up (and hot) dragons. We also know that many of the actors have come to terms with their characters potentially dying, considering the bittersweet realization that the show is wrapping very soon. And now we know one more crucial bit of information: the eighth, and final, season of Game of Thrones will be a mere six episodes long.
Yes — only SIX episodes, as confirmed by a source to Entertainment Weekly. Whoa. I'm pretty sure that this will be the shortest season, ever, without taking into consideration shows that were cancelled during their first season after a few flop episodes. And that means there are only 13 episodes until Game of Thrones as we know it completely done.
With that small number of episodes left, the series will end with a total of 73 episodes telling the bloody, complex, and fantastic stories of our GOT family. Apparently, the two showrunners, David Benioff and Dan Weiss, have know exactly when they wanted to end the series (down to the number of episodes) for years. Of course, the silver lining in all this is that there will be handful (four or five) of spin-offs happening to satisfy our George R.R. Martin-world addictions, but the premises of each are far from being revealed. And they haven't even been officially approved by the network.
It's probably a good idea to binge watch GOT this weekend just for old time's sake.
