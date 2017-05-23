For anyone who thought Game Of Thrones felt too long, the stars of the show swear that won't be a problem this season. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the cast of the HBO show said the pacing of Game Of Thrones season 7 has picked up. So much so, that the cast was actually shocked by how fast this season flew by.
“I feel like I’d been lulled into a different pace,” Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jamie Lannister, said. “Everything happened quicker than I’m used to." He was quick to also say that fans may actually need to prepare themselves for this swift change, explaining, "a lot of things that normally take a season now take one episode.”
This new pacing actually makes Game Of Thrones feel like a different show, according to Jon Snow himself, Kit Harrington. "It’s accelerating toward the end," Harrington said, "a lot of stuff collides and happens much much quicker than you’re used to seeing on Thrones … it’s so different than what everybody is used to. It’s quite exciting.”
The choice to speed things up is a logical one being that Game Of Thrones announced this season will only have seven episodes instead of the usual 10, and season 8, which is the show's last, will only have six episodes. (Though, fans may get to spend more time with their favorite characters thanks to those Game Of Thrones spinoffs that HBO has in the works.) With so many questions still left to answer, Game Of Thrones would certainly have to pick up the pace a little to make sure they get everything in.
But, the show's creators Dan Weiss and David Benioff say the change of pace was actually all part of the plan. “The conflicts that have been building the past six years are upon them and those facts give them a sense of urgency that makes [the characters] move faster," Weiss told Entertainment Weekly.
Basically, buckle your seat belt because Game Of Thrones is going to be a fast and bumpy dragon-filled ride from here on out.
