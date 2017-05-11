We're all Game of Thrones fans here, so I know that Jon Snow is near and dear to everyone's heart. He's heroic, he's loyal, and he literally came back from the dead. But now that the final episodes and mini-seasons of the hit HBO show are close in sight, it's time to start appreciating the man behind the fur, the manbun, and the sword: Kit Harington.
Now, Harington has been in a handful of other roles, and they have been... fine. But now he's the title character in a highly-anticipated drama, The Death and Life of John F. Donovan. (No, he doesn't come back to life this time around — I don't think.) The movie is from French director Xavier Dolan and marks his first English speaking film (the others have been in French). It is set to premiere stateside sometime next year, but Collider.com just released a slew of behind-the-scenes photos from the set, and it looks really, really good. It features a wildly impressive cast, from Natalie Portman, Susan Sarandon, Jessica Chastain and Kathy Bates to Taylor Kitsch and even freakin' Bella Thorne.
But despite the star-power reverberating from the cast list, it's Harington's presence that stands out the most. In the photos he exudes a totally new type of confidence, presumably from his character's backstory of being the star of a "CW-like teen drama circa 2006," as Collider writes. The movie starts with the death of former teen star John F. Donovan and then backtracks to show his life before his death, and then cuts forward 10 years after it to introduce a new character. Yeah, I'm confused too, but I feel like it will be good and I can't stop staring at the photo of Harington making a kissy face at the camera.
There shall be life for you beyond Game of Thrones, Harington.
