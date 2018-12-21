Winter is coming, and hot on its heels is the holiday season. You know: The time of year that screams twinkly lights and warm cocoa, along with a steaming hot slice of gift-giving anxiety.
Pop culture gifts are the hardest to nail. You want to be relevant, but not too on the nose; topical, but not so much that whatever you buy will lose meaning by the time the new year rolls around.
Celebrating with your favorite Game of Thrones enthusiast? Then give the gift of twincest, civil war, and dragon fire to your nearest and dearest. Nothing says "holly jolly" like a glow-in-the-dark Night King, and you haven't really played Monopoly until you've tried to steal from the Iron Bank of Braavos.
Whether your recipient is a Lannister, a Stark, or hell, even a Tully (someone has to be, right?), we've rounded up the ultimate list that would satisfy even the coldest of Bolton hearts.