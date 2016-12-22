I used to spend a lot of time noodling over what to buy for the person of my gift list who has everything. But no more, because now I know that I can buy them a Game of Thrones decal to dress up their toilet. That way, my thoughtfulness will always be top of mind when they enter the bathroom. It's truly the gift that keeps on giving.But that's not the only pop culture present that will earn you the reputation of most desirable Secret Santa. We've pulled together a list of picks — plucked directly from movies, TV, and music — that should make your stocking-stuffer shopping a snap. Star Wars everything? Check. Sassy Stranger Things cross-stitch? You got it. And there are plenty more gift ideas where those came from. But get a move on: The holiday countdown clock is already ticking!