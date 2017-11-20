Raise your hand if this sounds like a familiar scenario to you: 'Twas the month before gift-giving season, and you had some really good intentions to shop early. It was all part of your plan to both beat the rush and also pick out some super-thoughtful, truly special presents for your nearest and dearest. You were going to beat Santa Claus at his own game and he would have never seen it coming.
But then — the weeks ticked by. No gifts were bought. (Except for those sweet knee-high boots you purchased for yourself on Black Friday because they were on super sale and how could you be expected to pass that up?) And suddenly, it's mid-December and you're wracking your brain for what to buy for who and how to get it to them on time.
If that sounds like you, first put your raised hand down because you're starting to look nuts. Second, get thee to our gift curator, because it might save your life. Third, if there are any music lovers on your list, then chill completely because we've already pulled together a long list of on-point presents for that set. But time is still of the essence, so let's get right to the good stuff.