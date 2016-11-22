I'm a 29-year-old grown-up (well, at least I pretend to be one on weekdays) living in New York. So on the surface, I wouldn't seem to have much in common with a preteen who grew up on an island as the daughter of a Polynesian chief. And yet, somehow, while watching the new Disney animated film Moana, for the first time since the debut of the book-loving Belle in Beauty And The Beast (my fourth birthday was even BATB-themed!), I truly saw myself in a Disney character. And I'm willing to bet many of you readers might see yourselves in her, too.



Moana is struggling to balance the expectations of her family (to stay on her island as a future chief) with what she truly wants (to be an explorer out on the open sea). When she's chosen by the spirit of the ocean to embark on a quest to save her island's people, she develops a major case of impostor syndrome, questioning why she was chosen and if she's good enough to take on the job.



Doubting our abilities, an insatiable thirst to see the world, and the internal battle between what we should do versus what we want to do? For many women, these are all real-life moments. Except this particular story is told with a little help from the myths of Polynesian and Pacific Islander culture, paired with beautiful animation that illuminates the vibrancy of the South Seas, with sparkling turquoise water and lush green landscapes.