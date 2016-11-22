29 Childhood Shows You Can Stream Right Now

Going home for the holidays can be a time of slight regression. It's why you might pick silly fights with your siblings over who gets the last roll or bust out your almost forgotten high school sweatshirt. In the spirit of lighthearted nostalgia, it might be time to forgo the Game of Thrones binge your cousin suggested and curl up with a marathon of your favorite childhood shows. Streaming platforms like Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime have a huge library of Nicktoons and Cartoon Network favorites.



These are the kinds of shows sure to bring you right back to the days before you could text during commercial breaks. Check out the shows you loved as a kid before you watch one of the upcoming reboots. Or introduce some classic children's programming to your own kids and younger family members. These episodes can even provide the perfect background vibe if your attention is needed in the kitchen, but you want to leave something on.

