14-year-old actress Rowan Blanchard has never been shy about speaking up regarding things that are important to her. The Girl Meets World star, who came out as queer earlier this year in a tweet that supported her Disney Channel character potentially being bisexual, no less, has used her place in the public eye to draw attention to catcalling LGBTQ representation in Hollywood , and female friendships , for a start. (She can also explain intersectional feminism better than most 30 year olds, but that's beside the point.)Now, the inspirational actress is lending her voice to another cause she surely believes in: renewing Girl Meets World for a fourth season.The popular Disney series finished filming its current season back in August, but as of yet, there has been no official word as to whether or not it will return. Earlier this week, Blanchard tweeted about how much she hoped the show would be able to continue and fans picked up her cause in droves.