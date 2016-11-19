Now, the inspirational actress is lending her voice to another cause she surely believes in: renewing Girl Meets World for a fourth season.
The popular Disney series finished filming its current season back in August, but as of yet, there has been no official word as to whether or not it will return. Earlier this week, Blanchard tweeted about how much she hoped the show would be able to continue and fans picked up her cause in droves.
So important 4 our gen to be a voice of hope/change & learn from each other. Hoping we continue to have that chance #GirlMeetsWorldSeason4— Rowan Blanchard (@rowblanchard) November 15, 2016
Turns out, when Blanchard shared her hopeful message for the show's future, she sparked a Twitter campaign advocating for the series' survival.
Using the hashtags #SaveGirlMeetsWorld and #GirlMeetsWorldSeason4, fans have since been filling their Twitter feeds with declarations of love for the show and imploring the house that Mickey built to give it another go. Many are calling out how Girl Meets World delves into "real issues" that are often swept to the side by other Disney series, while some — see Topanga and Goonies reaction GIFs, below — focus on the funny.
We want season 4 of Girl Meets World please💙💚💜 #SAVEGIRLMEETSWORLD #girlmeetsworldseason4 @DisneyChannel pic.twitter.com/q0MQsbpoEa— Mads💜 (@madisynjordan) November 18, 2016
#SAVEGIRLMEETSWORLD #girlmeetsworldseason4 THIS SHOW IS IMPORTANT AND INSPIRATIONAL DON'T TAKE IT AWAY FROM US— maki (@MakinsieE) November 19, 2016
Disney, stop being stupid and renew your only good show. Thanks #SAVEGIRLMEETSWORLD #SaveGMW pic.twitter.com/knozgP94yk— 🌸 (@DontWantItBxck) November 17, 2016
#SaveGirlMeetsWorld. Please @DisneyChannel, kids now more than ever need a show that teaches them to be better. #GirlMeetsWorldSeason4 pic.twitter.com/YFIhISNNV4— Sean Kelley (@captainseank) November 16, 2016
Topanga can't believe @DisneyChannel is considering canceling GMW! #girlmeetsworldseason4 #saveGMW #SAVEGIRLMEETSWORLD pic.twitter.com/f5AzaidcnR— JAMS (@BlueAfternoon29) November 17, 2016
Excuse me @GMWWriters Do you have any news for us? #GirlMeetsWorldSeason4 #DontCancelGirlMeetsWorld #GirlMeetsWorld #SAVEGIRLMEETSWORLD pic.twitter.com/zL0dkTjcTF— Boy Girl Meets World (@B_G_M_W_Fans) November 17, 2016
Either way, fans have spoken: They want more Girl Meets World and they're not giving up without a fight. Did Cory and Topanga give up on each other back in the '90s? No. No, they did not. Life lessons, people.
If fan dedication can bring back Full House and Gilmore Girls, surely it can also save Riley and Maya — even if the show's writers have titled the season 3 finale "Girl Meets Goodbye."