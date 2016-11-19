Story from TV Shows

Rowan Blanchard Calls On Fans To Get Girl Meets World Renewed

Sara Murphy
Photo: Bob D'Amico/Disney Channel.
14-year-old actress Rowan Blanchard has never been shy about speaking up regarding things that are important to her. The Girl Meets World star, who came out as queer earlier this year in a tweet that supported her Disney Channel character potentially being bisexual, no less, has used her place in the public eye to draw attention to catcalling, LGBTQ representation in Hollywood, and female friendships, for a start. (She can also explain intersectional feminism better than most 30 year olds, but that's beside the point.)

Now, the inspirational actress is lending her voice to another cause she surely believes in: renewing Girl Meets World for a fourth season.

The popular Disney series finished filming its current season back in August, but as of yet, there has been no official word as to whether or not it will return. Earlier this week, Blanchard tweeted about how much she hoped the show would be able to continue and fans picked up her cause in droves.
Turns out, when Blanchard shared her hopeful message for the show's future, she sparked a Twitter campaign advocating for the series' survival.

Using the hashtags #SaveGirlMeetsWorld and #GirlMeetsWorldSeason4, fans have since been filling their Twitter feeds with declarations of love for the show and imploring the house that Mickey built to give it another go. Many are calling out how Girl Meets World delves into "real issues" that are often swept to the side by other Disney series, while some — see Topanga and Goonies reaction GIFs, below — focus on the funny.

Either way, fans have spoken: They want more Girl Meets World and they're not giving up without a fight. Did Cory and Topanga give up on each other back in the '90s? No. No, they did not. Life lessons, people.

If fan dedication can bring back Full House and Gilmore Girls, surely it can also save Riley and Maya — even if the show's writers have titled the season 3 finale "Girl Meets Goodbye."
