Girl Meets World's New Credit Sequence Is An Amazing Boy Meets World Update

Girl Meets World meets Boy Meets World in a new season promo that will have late-season devotees of the '90s sitcom nodding and smiling.
The show's credits keep the same theme song — "Take On the World," performed by leads Rowan Blanchard and Sabrina Carpenter — but move the setting until it’s a lot like its predecessor.
The new credits sequence takes place outside, not in the Matthews house, and features a number of other strikingly similar shots. This continues the show’s overall strategy of leaning heavily on Boy Meets World nostalgia to sell the series. Actor Ben Savage, of both Boy and Girl Meets World, even directed the sequence. Not that we’re complaining.
Lately, the show has risen to prominence as star Rowan Blanchard makes headlines for all the right reasons. Her star power is probably the best thing to come out of the reimagining, given her preternatural poise and ability to speak truth to power. Just don't ask her to walk the red carpet, she hates that.
Girl Meets World will have part one of its premiere Friday, June 3 at 8:30 p.m. and part two Sunday, June 5 at 8:30 p.m. on the Disney Channel. E! has a backstage gallery fans won’t want to miss.
