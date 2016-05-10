Rowan Blanchard & Hari Nef Rip The Red Carpet A New One

It all started when Blanchard posted this Instagram picture about her own discomfort with stepping and repeating.
Ok I don't usually post carpet photos bc the carpet is a really uncomfortable scary place 4 me but here is a photo that I don't look stressed in that captures the beautiful work @_hairbylaurie , @amystrozzi , + @chrishoran20 did last night ❤️🌹❤️ City Year is a rlly cool organization that helps The Kids graduate from high school and further their dreams <3 so yeah! @cityyearla #cityyearla
Nef immediately took to Twitter to say that the pair should host a segment on the Fashion Police. (The show has lost much of its luster after the tragic passing of Joan Rivers, so we have to think that this is nothing other than a good idea.)
Their conversation is kind of long but very engaging, so we’ll embed it in full. Both Blanchard and Nef agree that the red carpet is a weird space that’s uncomfortable for celebrities. Covering the red carpet is also a weird nightmare of standing around, doing nothing, and then jostling for position in the hope that you can yell a question at someone who might not want to be there.
i want to go on @e_fashionpolice with @rowblanchard for a special segment on why we hate doing red carpet— hari nef (@harinef) May 9, 2016
@rowblanchard it's like...i love clothes obviously and i have always dressed my personality rather than my body. but with red carpet...— hari nef (@harinef) May 9, 2016
@rowblanchard ...it's this situation where the things you normally feel comfortable or cool in look crazy under those awful lights...— hari nef (@harinef) May 9, 2016
@rowblanchard ...but it's the one time you have a huge platform to communicate with your clothes! and the ways those photos circulate...bye— hari nef (@harinef) May 9, 2016
@harinef exactly..like if my clothes matched how I feel it would be these... but lights/angles etc would b all wrong pic.twitter.com/C6olFc24W9— Rowan Blanchard (@rowblanchard) May 9, 2016
@rowblanchard tfw i wore margiela runway to the sag awards and looked like a fashion tater #fashiontater— hari nef (@harinef) May 9, 2016
@harinef also just like..... The whole environment...... Like a bunch of men screaming Gimme a smile!! ...... No— Rowan Blanchard (@rowblanchard) May 9, 2016
@rowblanchard 1. that 2. when someone hotter/cooler goes b4 you and they get a bunch of flashes and you roll up &...pr is spelling your name— hari nef (@harinef) May 9, 2016
@harinef once I was at the teen choice awards like 3 years ago bc I had just done a pilot w fox- And.... The kardashians went on before me.— Rowan Blanchard (@rowblanchard) May 9, 2016
Nef clarified her positions in some later tweets. She says that it’s “weird” that she has to do the red carpet as an actress. It’s not, like, that weird that performers are expected to perform when they arrive at events. But yes, the red carpet is a separate space that doesn’t really have a ton to do with movies. And yes, it does make fashion look different than it would in different lighting.
As for her claim that “people used to look really cool on the red carpet before the red carpet got so much press and hype around it,” it’s an odd one to make about an event that has always existed exclusively to provide press and hype.
a few things: 1. doing red carpet is not a traumatic or fundamentally negative force in my life...just weird i have to do it as an actress— hari nef (@harinef) May 9, 2016
2. i would never complain about wearing a fav designer on the carpet...it's just weird when clothes you love are *construed* as unflattering— hari nef (@harinef) May 9, 2016
3. people used to look really cool on the red carpet before the red carpet got so much press and hype around it...let me end with that— hari nef (@harinef) May 9, 2016
for the record i loved that margiela dress and was proud to serve potato pic.twitter.com/B2kSuARi77— hari nef (@harinef) May 9, 2016