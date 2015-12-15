How so?

"If you’re trans you’re trans. Having to make huge decisions about your life because you identify as something different from what you were assigned at birth is the trans condition. When I’m given this scene where she has to look at this visa and think about her life in America — I have never had to be in that exact scenario — but I know how she feels. I know what it’s like to not be able to do things that other people can do or as easily as other people can do them because I’m trans, and that’s what she had to go through. That’s something that only a trans actor can have when playing a trans role. There were lines in scenes that Michaela Watkins [who plays Gittel's mother] improv’d, and at one point, she improv’d something that a loved one had literally said to me before, word for word."



What was it, if you don't mind me asking?

"I don’t want to say — an argument about other people having to bear the consequences of me having this identity. She said it, and I heard her say it, I had a memory, and I acted. When you’re a trans person playing a trans role, you have a very special perspective."



Did working on the show change your understanding of the Holocaust?

"I grew up just hearing about the Jews, the millions of Jews that died. I didn’t think about what kind of Jews. The awfulness of it blotted out any perspective on the individual experiences of these millions and millions of people who died, and the millions more people who died who weren’t Jewish... I just didn’t realize the breadth of Nazi hatred. I didn’t realize how organized it was, and how first they came for the queer and trans people and then one by one, intersection by intersection, they came for [different groups of] people. It’s this giant tragedy, but the giant-ness of that tragedy has reverberated throughout the past century in different ways for different intersections of people. I think it’s really important to look specifically at the persecution of queer and trans people — not over any other tragedy in the Holocaust — but it’s important that gets its moment, because we can feel the reverberations of that erasure, those deaths, the loss of that research. The fact that we have to watch this awful thing happen to Gittel and the fact this kind of thing is still happening today makes the tragedies of today seem less random and less ephemeral. It’s the same shit."



You're also a model. Is there a difference in the way the fashion and entertainment worlds approach trans stories?

"Everybody’s taking baby steps. Unfortunately, white, cisgender, straight men own everything in both of those industries... You have these amazing creative people like Jill Soloway and Alessandro Michele at Gucci being like, 'I want to do this, and I want to start a conversation about gender, and I want to do something different, and I want to do something that feels authentic.' You have these visionaries, but who’s giving the green light? I’m not saying that every job I lose I lose because I’m trans. That’s not true at all. I’ve been really well supported. However, am I looking around at any major fashion campaigns and seeing trans people? Not really. Am I looking around at any major Hollywood films and seeing trans people leading them? Not really. TV shows? Not really. New York, London theater? Not really. These are things that keep me up at night sometimes and make me feel discouraged and make me prepare for the worst. I think month by month, year by year, option by option, one person takes a risk and another person feels more comfortable taking a risk. However it’s going to work out, I think things are getting better, at least in this small section of the universe.



"Do I think things are getting better for trans women in general? Not really. We’re up to 30 trans people getting murdered, all over the world, this year. Mostly Black trans women, trans women that don’t have opportunities like I do or a lot of these other people do. That’s an issue. These white trans girl problems that I have in my little acting, modeling, casting world are distant cousins of awful things that exist in the legislature, in the health care system, that don’t protect trans people from discrimination and continue to condone the stigmatization of trans bodies. It’s all part of a larger conversation of generating awareness, acceptance, and consequences."