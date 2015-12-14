There are plenty of great reasons to watch Transparent. One you probably never considered? The opportunity to sneak a peek at Sia's seldom-seen face.
The singer-songwriter is famed for hiding her mug behind oversized wigs and hats, but she has been known to peep out for a quick hello now and then. She had a full-facial cameo in Annie last year, and now eagle-eyed viewers can catch a quick glimpse of her visage in the new season of Transparent.
As Cosmopolitan notes, the "Chandelier" singer makes a brief appearance in episode 10 as a singing festivalgoer at a women's festival attended by Maura, Sarah, and Ali. The role of "Puppet" came with no speaking lines, but we do get to take in Sia's dark blonde waves and the nose, mouth, and eyeballs we've all wondered about. In true Sia form, she's sporting face paint over her forehead, but we'll take what we can get.
Fun fact: Transparent showrunner Jill Soloway also worked with Sia during her time on Six Feet Under, resulting in the saddest series finale of all time. Now here's a mini-squad we'd like to join.
