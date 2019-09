It's impossible not to find it refreshing listening to Blanchard speak of such taboo topics, especially when it is coming from someone so young who's already facing one of the most lucrative, yet difficult to navigate, careers in the industry: a lead role with the notoriously clean-cut Disney."If I told you that I wasn't scared when I first entered Disney, that would be a lie, because there [are so many] people being like, 'Don't end up like Miley Cyrus,' or, 'Don't turn into Lindsay Lohan.' And it’s like, other than the fact that we’re both girl actresses, Miley Cyrus and Lindsay Lohan have nothing to do with me. I remember the only thing that I would hear when I first booked the show was, 'Okay, mom, don't let her do any drugs.’ I was 11 and was like, ‘What are you even talking about? I’m just here to have a fun time. There’s this huge culture of expecting celebrities to know everything, especially child celebrities, which is really gross if you think about it. We don't allow child celebrities to be children.'"Though the stereotypical teen may not be forward-looking, Blanchard can glimpse into her future — and is bracing for the impending jump from Disney to adulthood. Along with it, she's facing the challenge of maintaining her fan base while also growing a new one. "I knew when I entered Disney that there was a weird transition between when you’re off this channel and you’re trying to garner an adult fan base. I had spoken with people who were on the channel and they were like, 'Try to be yourself, because then you have to go through what I went through, to have the most horrific parts of your life to be public.' I just started not really caring if there were adults who were like, ‘She's not a good role model.’ I was like, first of all, ‘I’m 12. I'm not sure I should be a role model for your daughter when I’m 12. I’m not grown yet. I don't really know everything.’"But with the help of social media, friendship, and a few Jenny Holzer tweets here and there, it seems she's well on her way.