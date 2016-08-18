With all of this attention (and, truthfully, pressure) from fashion, from Hollywood, from social media, though, is it ever possible to feel...normal? "It’s so refreshing [that fashion] can almost be used as an escape method, especially in a time like right now, when the news is so much and everything is so intense," she says, explaining that her relationship with the industry is more fantastical than stressful. "Fashion almost feels like an escape from that, at least in my perspective. But I think there are definitely times where I wish things weren’t so public, and that there was more privacy, and that you got to be more selective with what you wanted to share," she says, sounding almost exactly like a normal teenager for a moment.



"But at the same time, I feel that social media has opened so many doors for artists to share their work and share their thoughts, too, so I feel kind of conflicted about it," she adds. "That’s something I haven’t decided yet, because I can’t decide if social media is the worst thing or the best thing. I’m still trying to figure that one out. It’s great that we can share our beliefs on social media, but it has also created this culture where you have to say your beliefs, even though your beliefs have nothing to do with your career, nothing to do with anything, really. We force celebrities to be like, ‘What is your stance in this and this and this?' It’s like when reporters ask random celebrities, 'Are you a feminist?’ and the celebrity is like, ‘No, I’m a ‘humanist,' and obviously that person is not well-informed. It's not even their fault; they just really shouldn’t be expected to know all of these things."