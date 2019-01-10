Skip navigation!
The Z List
Fashion
13 Items On Amazon That R29 Readers Buy The Most
by
Us
More from The Z List
TV Shows
Here's How Teens Completely Conquered TV & Netflix
Ariana Romero
Jan 10, 2019
TV Shows
Chandler Kinney Talks Growing Up On
Lethal Weapon
Sesali Bowen
Oct 17, 2018
Fashion
30+ Kylie Jenner Looks To Celebrate Her 21st Birthday
Landon Peoples
Aug 10, 2018
Entertainment
Is It Really Okay To Talk About The Love Life Of A Famous 13-Year...
On January 20, just one day before 13-year-old Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown walked the SAG Awards red carpet wearing pink Converse and ribboned
by
R29 Editors
Fashion
Zendaya Calls Genderless Fashion The Future
It’s hard to believe Zendaya Coleman is just 21 years old. She has already made quite a name for herself as a singer, actress, spokesperson, designer,
by
Channing Hargrove
The Z List
Meet The Generation That's Redefining Beauty
It’s appropriate that Gen Z ends with the last letter in the alphabet, because as a collective, they’re putting an end to the many social stigmas of
by
Jade Taylor
Beauty
Why This Glam Driver's License Is So Important
The thought of nailing your driver's license photo might not keep you up at night, but it sure seems like the most stressful time of your life when you're
by
Samantha Sasso
Video
The Rising Photographer Finally Stepping Out From Behind The Camera
We might always hear about the male gaze, but photographer Lumia Nocito is hoping to change that. As a student at the International Center of Photography,
by
Refinery29
The Z List
Why This Teen Left UN Dreams Behind To Become A Soundcloud Star
Rapper TyBass is many things: member of nxgn, child of immigrants, and UN nerd, to name a few. Up-and-coming video artist Lily Ives chats with TyBass
by
Refinery29
The Z List
Z List Book Club: What Are YA Stars Reading?
Generation Z is the 20-and-under crowd of actresses, musicians, artists, and entertainers on the verge of ruling Hollywood. Meet the freshest faces in the
by
Erin Donnelly
The Z List
The Teen Bassist Redefining The DJ Scene
In Refinery29's series Under 20, 19-year-old video artist Lily Ives focuses on an emerging generation of kids pursuing their passions as musicians,
by
Refinery29
The Z List
Lily Ives Is Living Your Teenage Dream One Video At A Time
Generation Z is the 20-and-under crowd of actresses, musicians, artists, and entertainers on the verge of ruling Hollywood. Meet the freshest faces in the
by
Kathryn Lindsay
The Z List
How Do Teenage Stars Get Discovered These Days?
Generation Z is the 20-and-under crowd of actresses, musicians, artists, and entertainers on the verge of ruling Hollywood. Meet the freshest faces in the
by
Lauren Le Vine
The Z List
Refinery29's Z-Listers Explain Why They're Proud Of The...
Generation Z is the 20-and-under crowd of actresses, musicians, artists, and entertainers on the verge of ruling Hollywood. Meet the freshest faces in the
by
Kathryn Lindsay
The Z List
My Parents Are Famous, But My Life Isn't What You Think
Generation Z is the 20-and-under crowd of actresses, musicians, artists, and entertainers on the verge of ruling Hollywood. Meet the freshest faces in the
by
Morgan Baila
The Z List
What It’s Really Like To Be A Famous Z-Lister’s Mom
Kiya Cole is the mother of Skai Jackson, a 15-year-old actress who's featured on Refinery29's Z-list. Here, she talks about what it's like to raise a
by
Kiya Cole
The Z List
8 Things You Never Knew About Being An On-Set Tutor
Generation Z is the 20-and-under crowd of actresses, musicians, artists, and entertainers on the verge of ruling Hollywood. Meet the freshest faces in the
by
Kelsey Miller
The Z List
Meet The Hollywood Z List: 29 Actresses, Singers & Activists On T...
Generation Z is the 20-and-under crowd of actresses, musicians, artists, and entertainers on the verge of ruling Hollywood. Meet the freshest faces in the
by
Molly Stout
The Z List
A Day In The Life Of Kylie Jenner's BFF, Model Jordyn Woods
Ever wondered what it’s like to be in a celebrity’s inner circle? In our series The Plus One, Arianna Davis offers a peek inside the world of
by
Arianna Davis
Movies
The Internet Is Already Shipping Zac Efron & Zendaya
The first trailer for The Greatest Showman is finally here. And even though Hugh Jackman is the film's main star, Twitter is having a field day with two
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
Zendaya Is All Grown Up On Her First
Vogue
Cover
Zendaya's come a long way since her Shake It Up days. The Spider-Man: Homecoming star is featured on the July cover of Vogue. In the interview, Zendaya
by
Meghan De Maria
Work & Money
Can A Party Save The World?
I’ve come of age in a time when injustice is ubiquitous. I mean, the same injustices have pretty much always been there, but it used to be so much
by
Lulu Cerone
Fashion
5 Things We'd Buy At Kylie's Shop If We Wanted To Spend $45 On A...
As you're probably well aware by now, Kylie Jenner's branding game is strong. This has been proven over and over again by her consistently sold-out lip
by
Michaela Rollings
Fashion
Did Zendaya Just Casually Announce Her Clothing Line On Instagram?
Zendaya's style is pretty much always on-point. She's already graced us with Daya by Zendaya, a shoe line that allows us to cop at least one part of her
by
Ana Colon
Fashion
15 Industry Experts On The State Of The Teen Magazine In 2016
Teen magazines were treasured objects during my formative years: Absolutely none of the sex or relationship advice was relevant, and I didn't actually buy
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Shopping
Cheap Challenge: How 5 Teens Each Spent $100 To Make An Outfit
With all this talk of how teens shop, we found ourselves wanting to see it in action: how members of Generation Z choose the stores they're visiting, how
by
Erin Cunningham
Celebrity Style
The Difference Between Minimalism & Meh-nimalism
Simple. Uncomplicated. Pared-back. Minimalism can easily become boring if you're approaching it as an excuse to hold back rather than an opportunity to
by
Connie Wang
The Z List
This 16-Year-Old Sneaker Dealer Is Set To Make $1 Million In 2016
Benjamin "Kickz" Kapelushnik's business is booming. It's so successful, in fact, that his catchphrase (as seen on his Instagram bio,and coined by way of
by
Rachel Besser
Celebrity Style
How Rowan Blanchard Is Making A Feminist Statement Through Fashion
"Abuse of power comes as no surprise," the Jenny Holzer slogan, might not be the first quote you'd expect a 14-year-old to pick when asked to DIY a
by
Erin Cunningham
Street Style
According To Parisian Teens, The "French Girl" Craze Is Over
Ever think of how many great things come in fives? The Rolling Stones, the United States gymnastics team, fingers and toes, the Spice Girls. But, the next
by
Landon Peoples
