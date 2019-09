Once he realized he could capitalize on his pastime, he started paying friends to camp out for certain releases. Soon, DJ Khaled was calling him for sneakers. Then, he started securing his own connects for bulk orders of sought-after items and waiting in line (or paying someone to do so) was no longer necessary. As he started accruing a roster of celebrity clients — which includes athletes and rappers — a symbiotic relationship resulted. Kickz secured more sneaker contacts and thus, his customer list grew, and vice versa. Now, he's also raking in money with his new site, the Sneaker Don , which launched in 2015. He also has a TV show in the works.Money and fame aside, he admits his life has changed entirely since the madness began. For starters, he's now homeschooled, giving him the flexibility and time to properly run a business: "When I was in school, I couldn’t focus," he says. "I had to put so much time into school, eight hours a day, then I'd go to bed early, and wake up at 6 [to work on the sneaker business]. I didn’t have time for anything else. It wasn’t flexible."Now that his schedule is more fluid, it means Kickz's day might involve jumping from Travis Scott's album-release party (where he met Kanye) to a Lil Yachty concert to Young Thug's after-party. Yes, that all actually happened in one day. Despite all the celebrities he's come across, Kickz admits it's his OG supporter, DJ Khaled, who he looks up to as a mentor. Khaled has led Kickz to many of his new clients and has featured him countless times on his Snapchat.