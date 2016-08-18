

This is why the game belongs to Kickz. His rise to success is unique (and fast) and his celebrity-filled lifestyle is enviable. But perhaps the most interesting thing is how much he's accomplished at such a young age. Passion was his starting point: "People say that if you do what you like, no matter what it is, you’ll automatically succeed in it," he tells Refinery29. "So it started out as a hobby and I love doing it, obviously, so this is what it's come to. No matter what, people should do whatever they like to do or have a passion for. If a person is like, 'You can't do it,' that's when they should do it more to prove them wrong."