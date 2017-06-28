The Internet Is Already Shipping Zac Efron & Zendaya

The first trailer for The Greatest Showman is finally here. And even though Hugh Jackman is the film's main star, Twitter is having a field day with two of the movie's other cast members.
In addition to Jackman, The Greatest Showman also stars Zac Efron and Zendaya. And the two of them look so sweet together in the trailer that plenty of fans are already shipping the two of them.
As far as the film's actual plot, Jackman plays P.T. Barnum, founder of the Barnum & Bailey Circus. The movie is a "biographical musical drama," ScreenRant notes, and it also stars Michelle Williams as Barnum's wife, Charity Barnum. Efron's character is named Phillip Carlyle, and Zendaya's character is Anne Wheeler. From the trailer, it looks like both of them will be performers in Barnum's circus. There's even a scene of Zendaya flying on a trapeze.
Plenty of Twitter users are eager to see more of Efron and Zendaya together in the film. For Disney Channel fans, in particular, seeing the two stars together is a treat. (Of course, this isn't the first time fans have shipped Efron and one of his costars. The internet went into a similar frenzy after Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario posted a photo of herself with Efron at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.)
Zendaya and Zac Efron in a movie together…something I didn't know I needed till now #greatestshowman @Zendaya @ZacEfron pic.twitter.com/wfUicroiyL— Tay (@RebbecaFtAmeezy) June 27, 2017
ZENDAYA AND ZAC EFRON WHAT THE FUCK IS GOING ON HERE RIGHT NOW ON THIS DAY— عائشة (@GENERALElA) June 27, 2017
Anne Wheeler and Phillip Carlyle ? @zendaya @zacefron pic.twitter.com/RUu5OqAP31— sel (@UpdateZendaya) June 27, 2017
zendaya and zac efron in a movie this is going to be ICONIC pic.twitter.com/VMmdQhcn8O— ㅤ (@inflamebaldwin) June 27, 2017
Zendaya & Zac Efron, they did that. Our girl is a real life movie star ? #TheGreatestShowman pic.twitter.com/ohki3trJej— iWerkIt4Z? (@dumas1000) June 27, 2017
And while Efron and Zendaya's performance will undoubtedly be great, Jackman is one to watch in the movie, too. He's the perfect Wolverine, but The Greatest Showman is a chance for him to go back to his musical roots. Plus, he's one of the movie's producers, so he's invested in the project both onscreen and off. Check out the trailer below.
