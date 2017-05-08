Last night's win for "Best Duo" went to Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. But there's another pair that has people talking after the evening's ceremony, and that's Baywatch costars Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario.
Efron and Daddario presented the award for "Best Actor in a Show," which went to Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown. Part of Daddario's script for the evening included a list of words that are allowed to be said on screen, including a number of body parts. (If you didn't watch the awards show: Yes, that's the type of humor that went on the whole time.)
Advertisement
Daddario, whom you might recognize from True Detective and the two Percy Jackson movies, seemed to be having a ball at the event, though. She posted several Instagram photos about the ceremony, including one of Efron jokingly planting a kiss on her cheek.
"@mtv movie and tv awards backstage shenanigans with @zacefron #SummerandBrody #Baywatch," Daddario captioned the photo.
The image looks pretty innocent — it's just costars having a good time at an event. But thanks to the photos (and a report from Hollywood Life citing an unnamed source), people are hoping Efron and Daddario will actually start dating IRL. Plenty of fans took to Twitter to 'ship these two.
If Alexandra Daddario and Zac Efron isn't goals, lmk what is.— Quinn Flanagan (@qpflan1) May 8, 2017
zac efron and alexandra daddario should totally date, right? #MTVAwards— andrea. (@aandrea01_) May 8, 2017
But others were more skeptical about the photo.
Of course, zac efron would be sweet to alexandra daddario. They're promoting a movie. Duh— BadGirlElla (@therealmariaisa) May 8, 2017
Even if they're not actually dating, it looks like these two had a great time at the show.
A rep for Efron didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment. We will update this story when we obtain a response.
Related Video:
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement