Story from Pop Culture

People Are Shipping Zac Efron & His Baywatch Costar Alexandra Daddario

Meghan De Maria
Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images.
Last night's win for "Best Duo" went to Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. But there's another pair that has people talking after the evening's ceremony, and that's Baywatch costars Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario.
Efron and Daddario presented the award for "Best Actor in a Show," which went to Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown. Part of Daddario's script for the evening included a list of words that are allowed to be said on screen, including a number of body parts. (If you didn't watch the awards show: Yes, that's the type of humor that went on the whole time.)
Advertisement
Daddario, whom you might recognize from True Detective and the two Percy Jackson movies, seemed to be having a ball at the event, though. She posted several Instagram photos about the ceremony, including one of Efron jokingly planting a kiss on her cheek.

#MTV awards seat preview #portraitofaselfie

A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) on

"@mtv movie and tv awards backstage shenanigans with @zacefron #SummerandBrody #Baywatch," Daddario captioned the photo.

@mtv movie and tv awards backstage shenanigans with @zacefron #SummerandBrody #Baywatch

A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) on

The image looks pretty innocent — it's just costars having a good time at an event. But thanks to the photos (and a report from Hollywood Life citing an unnamed source), people are hoping Efron and Daddario will actually start dating IRL. Plenty of fans took to Twitter to 'ship these two.
But others were more skeptical about the photo.
Even if they're not actually dating, it looks like these two had a great time at the show.
A rep for Efron didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment. We will update this story when we obtain a response.
Related Video:
Read These Stories Next:
Celebs You Should Be Following On Instagram
The Best Part Of Snapchat? These Celebrities
The Story Behind The Meme: Overly Attached Girlfriend
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series