Dafne Keen Should Accept All The Awards From Now On

There are plenty of cute couples at the MTV Movie & TV Awards — but our favorite pair isn't a couple at all. When Logan stars Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen took the stage for their "Best Duo" win, they totally stole the show.
Jackman and Keen's bit was, frankly, adorable, and one of the best moments from the awards show so far. Jackman approached the podium and started an acceptance speech — only to be interrupted immediately by Keen.
"Tonight, I want to thank MTV, Mom..." Keen began, before wishing her mother a happy Mother's Day in Spain. The crowd was already aww-ing at that point, but what came next was even sweeter. Keen looked at Jackman's acceptance speech paper, which she snatched from him onstage, and scolded him for not thanking his own parents. The actor did thank his mom and dad after that.
Advertisement
Keen made an effort to read the rest of Jackman's speech, before quickly dubbing it "boring." (Don't miss her perfect eye roll at the 0:40 mark in the above video.) She's totally comfortable onstage and has no problem ad libbing with one of the most famous actors out there — clearly, she's destined for greatness.
At the end of their speech, we saw a glimpse why the pair are totally the best duo, on screen and off. They both thanked "the fans" at the same time while giving the audience a finger-pointing grin. And, of course, they ended the speech by doing the Wolverine growl, in sync with each other.
Hugh and Dafne really are like father and daughter— SteveBucky (@1DsShadow) May 8, 2017
#MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/m4DKTqjtEY
I'm confident this is far from the last acceptance speech Keen will give at an awards show. Her character was the best part of Logan, and her speech might just be the best part of tonight's show, too.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement