These Swoon-Worthy Couples Stunned At The MTV Movie & TV Awards

The MTV Movie and Television Awards are a bit of a wild card. This year in particular, the awards show got a facelift and expanded to include television as well. (Previously, the show was just the "MTV Movie Awards.") In addition, this year they've eschewed the gender binary: All categories will include both men and women. All those shake-ups aside, the show has always been slightly cuckoo-bananas. See: Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling sucking face at the 2005 ceremony. So, it's difficult to know what to expect this year. One thing we absolutely can expect, though? Really cute couples.
Every awards show has adorable couples. If we're honest, that's partially why we watch. Canoodling celebrities! What could be more entertaining? The MTV Movie and Television Awards is a show that skews young — young Hollywood steps out to celebrate. As such, the couples on the red carpet are but wee babies. (Or, you know, teenagers.) The cast of 13 Reasons Why walked the red carpet, as well as the charmers from Netflix's Stranger Things. To boot, reality stars, YouTube icons, and social media personality make their appearances. Ahead, find the more awww-worthy couples from this year's red carpet.