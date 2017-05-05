The Academy Awards may be long done, and the Emmys may be a whole summer away, but that doesn't mean we won't be celebrating the year's most memorable movies and television shows again soon. The MTV Movie & TV Awards air Sunday, May 7, and cinephiles and the Netflix-obsessed should be stoked — especially considering the major changes this award show has made for 2017.
If you're not familiar with the upcoming ceremony, that's because the show was formerly titled the MTV Movie Awards. This year, however, MTV decided to celebrate the so-called "Golden Age Of Television" and include small screen nominations in its categories. It's not the only awesome thing the show did this year: It also decided to forego traditionally gendered categories. Now, both men and women can be nominated in the "Best Actor" category. That means you can watch Hailee Steinfeld and Hugh Jackman battle it out for an award for pretty much the first time ever.
So how does one decide which worthy competitor takes home the ultimate prize — aka, a bucket of gilded popcorn? It's all on you. Fans can simply go online to MTV.com to vote for their favorites across categories like "Best Kiss," "Best Villain," and "Best Reality Competition." Voting for those categories are now closed, however, you can still vote for two categories. The "Trending" category is still open over at MTV.com, and pits TV moments like Cash Me Ousside girl's appearance on The Dr. Phil Show against funny clips like Demi Lovato's musical impressions on The Tonight Show. You can also vote for "Best Musical Moment" through the app Musical.Ly.
The "Trending" winner will be announced at the fan festival leading up to the show, while the "Best Musical Moment" will be revealed during the broadcast.
Didn't have a chance to cast your vote? You can still cheer on your favorites from the comfort of your couch. The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on the network at 8 p.m. ET and PT.
