The MTV Movie & TV Awards Just Made A Very Important Change

The MTV Movie and TV Awards is taking a step toward a nonbinary future. In a press release Tuesday, the network announced the full list of nominations as well as the news that the "Best Actor" category will now include both men and women — the category of "Best Actress," at this particular awards show, no longer exists.
This year's nominees for Best Actor in a movie include Daniel Kaluuya for Get Out, Emma Watson for Beauty and the Beast, Hailee Steinfeld for Edge of Seventeen, Hugh Jackman for Logan, James McAvoy for Split, and Taraji P. Henson for Hidden Figures. This milestone change to the awards categorization allows for nonbinary actors and characters to receive recognition. (It's also nice reminder that Emma Watson and Hugh Jackman aren't all that different. They're just actors.)
Advertisement
The same change applies across the categories of Best Actor in a Show, Best Host, Best Villain, Best Hero, and Best Comedic Performance — all are a mix of men and women performers. While this is certainly a movement toward a more progressive view of gender, it runs the risk of diminishing women representation at the awards show. For instance, the category of Best Comedic Performance contains five men and two women. The women, Broad City's Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, share one nomination between the two of them.
The awards show isn't just putting the kibosh on gendered categories. Certain categories will also expand to include nominees from across film, television, and streaming series. This means that categories like Best Kiss include both television smooches (like Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard in Empire) and movie kisses (like Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in La La Land.)
Finally, MTV introduced two new categories this year: Best American Story and Best Fight Against the System. The network describes the former as an award for "the show or film that showcases America at its best." The latter, previously titled "Best Fight," goes to "the film or show whose characters best exemplify fighting against a system that tries to keep them down." MTV will announce two more categories before the ceremony airs Sunday, May 7.
Adam Devine, of Comedy Central's Workaholics, will host the show this year. Find the full list of nominees for this year's awards, below.
Movie of the Year
Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Advertisement
Get Out (Universal Pictures)
Logan (20th Century Fox)
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
The Edge of Seventeen (STX Entertainment)
Best Actor In A Movie
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out (Universal Pictures)
Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen (STX Entertainment)
Hugh Jackman – Logan (20th Century Fox)
James McAvoy – Split (Universal Pictures)
Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)
Show of the Year
Atlanta (FX)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
Insecure (HBO)
Pretty Little Liars (Freeform)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
This Is Us (NBC)
Best Actor in a Show
Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)
Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones (HBO)
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin (The CW)
Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead (AMC)
Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things (Netflix)
Best Kiss
Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight (A24)
Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling – La La Land (Summit Entertainment)
Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard – Empire (FOX)
Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick – Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates (20th Century Fox)
Best Villain
Allison Williams – Get Out (Universal Pictures)
Demogorgon – Stranger Things (Netflix)
Jared Leto – Suicide Squad (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead (AMC)
Wes Bentley – American Horror Story (FX)
Best Host
Advertisement
Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show (NBC)
John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1/Logo)
Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Best Documentary
13TH (Netflix)
I Am Not Your Negro (Magnolia Pictures)
O.J.: Made in America (ESPN Films)
This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous (YouTube|Red)
TIME: The Kalief Browder Story (Spike)
Best Reality Competition
America’s Got Talent (NBC)
MasterChef Junior (FOX)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1/Logo)
The Bachelor (ABC)
The Voice (NBC)
Best Comedic Performance
Adam Devine – Workaholics (Comedy Central)
Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson – Broad City (Comedy Central)
Lil Rel Howery – Get Out (Universal Pictures)
Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy (FOX)
Seth Rogen – Sausage Party (Sony)
Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Best Hero
Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Grant Gustin – The Flash (The CW)
Mike Colter – Luke Cage (Netflix)
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things (Netflix)
Stephen Amell – Arrow (The CW)
Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)
Tearjerker
Game of Thrones – Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) Death (HBO)
Grey’s Anatomy – Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death (Ellen Pompeo) (ABC)
Me Before You – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him (A24)
Advertisement
This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate (NBC)
Next Generation
Chrissy Metz
Daniel Kaluuya
Issa Rae
Riz Ahmed
Yara Shahidi
Best Duo
Adam Levine & Blake Shelton – The Voice (NBC)
Daniel Kaluuya & Lil Rel Howery – Get Out (Universal Pictures)
Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta (FX)
Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen – Logan (20th Century Fox)
Josh Gad & Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg – Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (VH1)
Best American Story
Blackish (ABC)
Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)
Jane the Virgin (The CW)
Moonlight (A24)
Transparent (Amazon)
Best Fight Against The System
Get Out (Universal Pictures)
Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)
Loving (Focus Features)
Luke Cage (Netflix)
Mr. Robot (USA)
Advertisement