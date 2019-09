The Oscars may honor the most prestigious films of the year, but they don't always celebrate the movies that hit it big in the box office. Superhero flicks, horror movies, and new additions to big action franchises rarely get recognition during the industry's biggest night of the year — even if fans totally obsessed over them. That's why I love the MTV Movie Awards so much: they may not always give top awards to the Academy's favorite film, but they certainly celebrate popcorn movies that fans flocked to the theater to see. The award show already fills a much-needed niche, but according to a press release from MTV, it's no longer content celebrating movies — or, rather, just movies. The MTV Movie Awards are officially expanding into television categories, and it's a pretty genius move.