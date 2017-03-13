The Oscars may honor the most prestigious films of the year, but they don't always celebrate the movies that hit it big in the box office. Superhero flicks, horror movies, and new additions to big action franchises rarely get recognition during the industry's biggest night of the year — even if fans totally obsessed over them. That's why I love the MTV Movie Awards so much: they may not always give top awards to the Academy's favorite film, but they certainly celebrate popcorn movies that fans flocked to the theater to see. The award show already fills a much-needed niche, but according to a press release from MTV, it's no longer content celebrating movies — or, rather, just movies. The MTV Movie Awards are officially expanding into television categories, and it's a pretty genius move.
If you would rather binge watch The OA or sob over This Is Us than head to the movie theater, you're not alone. That's why, after 25 years of existence, the MTV Movie Awards will now be titled the MTV Movie & TV Awards. In a statement, Chris McCarthy, President of MTV, revealed the reason for MTV incorporating television into its famous award show had to do with the fantastic age of TV we're living in.
“We’re living in a golden age of content, and great storytelling and characters resonate regardless of whether you’re watching it in a theater or on TV... The new MTV Movie & TV Awards will celebrate even more of the brightest, bravest, funniest and most shared films and TV shows resonating across youth culture.”
The newly-named MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on May 7. While nominations will be announced at a later date, I have my fingers crossed that we'll be able to honor some of the year's biggest TV twists (Westworld, get ready), favorite ships (Pretty Little Liars' Haleb forever) and fave freshman series (Atlanta, we're looking at you.)
Major kudos to MTV for moving into the future. This award show just became the Millennial Golden Globes.
