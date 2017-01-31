All The Twists We Hope DON’T Happen On This Is Us

Ah, This Is Us. The NBC drama certainly knows how to keep us guessing, with new twists and details revealed each week. Whether you love the show or hate it, you have to admit that the shocking turns are compelling.
First, there was the original twist: The couple we saw in the pilot, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) was actually the younger version of themselves, and their babies were the three adults celebrating birthdays in the present.
From there, the twists and turns increased each week. Rebecca is now married to Jack's best friend, Miguel (Jon Huertas). Jack is dead, and his ashes are in Kate's (Chrissy Metz) house. Kevin (Justin Hartley) is married to Kate's childhood best friend, Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge). And Rebecca had met Randall's (Sterling K. Brown) birth father, William (Ron Cephas Jones) — and kept it a secret from Randall his entire life. And then there are the questions we still don't know the answers to — how did Jack die, and what happened to Miguel's kids and first wife?
This Is Us has already been renewed for two more seasons, so it's safe to say there are plenty of twists still to come. But just because a plot turn can happen, doesn't mean it should. Click through to see the This Is Us possibilities we're dreading — and hoping they never come to fruition on our TV screens.