The MTV Movie & TV Awards Are This Weekend — Here's How To Watch

Golden popcorn, intense lip-locks, and on-stage hilarity are all par for the course at the MTV Movie Awards. But this Sunday, May 7, the Awards show is switching things up a bit.
For starters, it's now called the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Fans of Game of Thrones, Pretty Little Liars, and The Walking Dead finally got their chance to vote for their favorite villains and heroes, who will be pitted against nominees from the year's top movies. So yes, it's Allison Williams (Get Out) versus Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead). That showdown would make for a pretty epic movie — or show — of its own.
In addition, this is the first awards show to eliminate the "Best Actress" category, bringing all male and female nominees under one umbrella "Best Actor" category. This de-gendering of the categories hasn't become a widespread trend yet, but perhaps the Golden Globes and Oscars will be singing a different tune in 2018.
This year's first-of-its-kind show, hosted by Pitch Perfect funnyman Adam Devine, officially kicks off on MTV at 8 p.m. Sunday. But at 5 p.m. you can head to MTV.com, where the network is live-streaming a special MTV Movie & TV Awards Festival, with performances from Zara Larsson and Noah Cyrus.
If past events are any indication, Snapchat and Instagram will feature coverage of the red carpet and show itself. No cable subscription? No problem. Check out these live-TV-streaming options to figure out which is best for your budget — or try a free seven-day trial.
More than a few memes are likely to be spawned over the course of the evening, so you don't want to miss out on cashing all the craziness.
